Patient is outraged at visit by councilors at a health post; understand

A patient, who is awaiting a new physical therapy by the Unified Health System (SUS), was outraged when she noticed the visit of councilors at the Family Health Unit (UBS) in the Alvorada neighborhood in Patos de Minas.

The woman declined to be identified and reported to Patos Notícias that she had an accident and broke her foot. The doctor recently requested a change in physical therapy to strengthen the fibula. This Tuesday (24), she went to the health center to request care and was informed that there was a waiting list, which could take up to a year.

Upon receiving the information, the patient was nervous as she has not been working since the end of March/2021. “I used to work as a domestic cleaner and since then I can’t work, I can’t stand up all day. What I most want is to get back to my active routine. I don’t want to depend on government aid.” she stated the report.

While the patient was being treated at the UBS, four councilors made a visit. Members of the City Council Health Commission, Gladston Gabriel (PODEMOS), Vitor Porto (CITIZENSHIP), Mauri da JL (MDB) and José Eustáquio de Faria JR (PODEMOS) were checking the conditions at the site.

According to the patient, at one point she heard that the councilors were going to request the purchase of a stove and the painting of the walls. At that moment, she rebelled: “is a stove worth more than my health”.

In a video, recorded by the patient herself, councilor Vitor Porto (CITIZENSHIP) states that the executive is responsible and that it is up to the legislature to oversee. He also said that he will transfer the demand for physical therapy to the city. The other three parliamentarians did not talk to the woman.

Sought by the report, councilor Vitor Porto informed that “today we were at UBS and we are preparing the Health Commission report to be sent to the mayor. Realizing all local demands. The patient even talked to us there. It was amazing!”. Asked about the indication to buy a stove and paint walls, he denied that there was such a request by the commission.