Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr mourn Charlie Watts’ death; see repercussion – 8/24/2021 – Illustrated

From Ringo Starr to Lulu Santos, artists mourn on social networks the loss of Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer who died this Tuesday morning (24) in a London hospital with his family.

At 80, Charlie Watts would no longer participate in the Stones’ new tour, which would have 13 US appearances through November.

He was away from his music career due to health problems and had recently undergone emergency surgery.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr posted on Twitter a photo in which he hands Watts a drumstick. “God bless Charlie Watts. We’ll miss you, man. Peace and love for the family,” he wrote. Lulu said, on the same social network, that “Charlie is fine now”.

In a video, fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney said he was “very sad” for Watts’ death. “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was sick but not that sick. I wish his family, wife, friends and family lots of love. Condolences to the Stones. It’s a huge blow to them because Charlie was a legend, a drummer fantastic, steady as a rock. We will love you forever, Charlie. You were a fantastic man. Many condolences to the family.”

Elton John also mourned the death with the publication of a photo alongside Watts. “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the perfect drummer. A stylish man and a brilliant partner. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and of course the Rolling Stones.”

Singer Johh Mayer was succinct but poetic in mourning the loss. “Economy of movement, epitome of cool. Rest in peace, Charlie Watts,” posted on Instagram with a photo of the drummer.

Lenny Kravitz followed Mayer’s style. “The Stones beat. I have no words. The grooves speak for themselves,” he wrote on Twitter.

Paul Stanley, leader of the Kiss group, also shared a photo of Watts. “Bad news. One of the true and eternal icons and foundation of the Stones. Hard to defer the loss. Very sad,” he said.

Founder of British band The Kinks, Dave Davie, used twitter to offer condolences to Watts’ family and friends, as well as remembering moments he shared with the drummer.

“In total shock. We’ll miss him so much. I used to meet him on the train when I was going to Devon many years ago. He was an excellent drummer and a man without equal,” he wrote.

Brian Wilson, who founded and leads the band Beach Boys, said he was “completely shocked”. “I don’t know what to say. I feel terrible for his family. Charlie was a great drummer and I love the Stones music. They made great records.”

Among Brazilian artists, Pitty lamented the loss saying that “rock elegance in person is gone” and celebrated Watts’ work. “I’m sorry, but I think he lived well and left a rare legacy for any human being. Go with praise, Charlinho,” he posted on Twitter.

The drummer João Barone, from the group Paralamas do Sucesso, also offered his condolences. “It’s no use trying to console yourself with a loss like that. The Stones are the closest thing to a group of real superheroes. They got us used to the idea that they would never die, hence the awful reality. Thanks for everything. , Charlie.”

Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of Capital Inicial, lamented the loss on his Twitter. “How sad. I just learned that Charlie Watts is gone. What a miserable day. I’m very sorry. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

The presenter Luciana Gimenez, who had a child with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, recalled the friendship she developed with Watts.

“Today the world loses one of the greatest and most talented musicians of our era. I am grateful for having been able to enjoy this talent. I had the pleasure of living with him for 23 years, a person of few words, but with immense emotional generosity”, he published on Instagram.

“Charlie to us is just Lucas’s uncle [Jagger, seu filho]. More than a legend, we lost someone in the family. Charlie is unique, Charlie is indescribable, Charlie will always be good and pure rock’roll,” he concluded.