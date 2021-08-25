Paula Fernandes attacks Luan Santana after justifying participation in Sérgio Reis album

In a note sent to Metrópoles, in which she justifies the permanence on the album Canções do Vento Sul, by singer Sérgio Reis, Paula Fernandes gave a hint to Luan Santana. The singer, who was the only one to remain on the record, after Sérgio Reis became the target of investigation by the Federal Police for inciting a demonstration against the Federal Supreme Court (STF), recalled the episode in which Luan Santana canceled commitments with her.

Without naming names, Paula Fernandes said: “Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career. Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as his musical decisions have always been”. Paula mentioned the episode of the song Juntos (Shallow). The Portuguese version of the track Shallow, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, had negative repercussions, becoming the target of several memes and jokes on the internet. After the release, Luan Santana, who sang the song with Paula Fernandes in the studio, abandoned the project, canceling performances and not participating in her colleague’s DVD.

See the full note:

Paula Fernandes, when she started her career, invited Sérgio Reis to participate in her album Canções do Vento Sul and together recorded the song Sem Você. In April of this year, the singer was invited to participate in Sérgio Reis’ new album and gave voice to the song . Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career. Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as your musical decisions always were.