Paulinho Serra laments the death of his father-in-law: ‘A feeling of incapacity’

Paulinho Serra published a video on his Twitter account lamenting and crying the death of his father-in-law, Marcelo, victim of a heart attack, this Tuesday (24).

According to the comedian, he lived in Goiânia with his wife, his mother-in-law, who was visiting Paulinho’s family and had to return to Goiás because of what happened.

“My father-in-law just died, what a sad day, what a feeling of incapacity. Heart attack. Too young, pqp. My mother-in-law here at home visiting us, happy atmosphere, and now she is returning alone to Goiânia. Oh my God. And my wife can’t go with us… We’re devastated”, wrote Paulinho.

In the video he published in sequence, he appears crying a lot and advises his followers to be close to the people they love.

“Love your relative, love has a friend. Be close to the people who really like you. Today my father-in-law dies, and because of Covid we haven’t visited them for a long time. Lives in Goiânia. And he died without knowing his grandson and granddaughter. Be close to the people you love. Seriously, it’s what it’s worth. It’s not work, it’s not clubbing, it’s not f*ck. It’s the people who really love you. Be close to them, live for them. It’s the advice that Paulinho Serra gives you”, said the comedian.

