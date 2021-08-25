Pelé disposes of assets and offers coverage for R$ 2.5 million in Pernambuco and two flats in Santos

At 80 years old, Pelé is disposing of part of his assets. The King of Football has put some properties up for sale, such as the duplex penthouse that faces the sea, in Piedade, 17 kilometers from Recife, in Pernambuco. The property, valued at R$ 2.5 million, has 315 square meters, four bedrooms, all with suites, a bathroom, balcony and a terrace with a deck and swimming pool.

The coverage has been announced since the beginning of the year, but has not yet found a buyer. It was in this property that the gospel singer Assíria Lemos, Pelé’s ex-wife, lived with her two twin children, Joshua and Celeste, fruit of a 13-year marriage to a former athlete, from whom she separated in 2008. Assíria still lived in another apartment, in Praia de Boa Viagem, in the capital of Pernambuco, before moving to the United States, where he still lives.

Pelé’s rooftop pool Photo: reproduction/ internet

One of the rooms in Pelé’s penthouse Photo: internet reproduction

Pelé also put up for sale two flats he owns in the city of Santos. The properties, which are located in the condominium that bears the name of the former player’s father, can be purchased for R$900,000 each.

Pelé’s penthouse dining room Photo: reproduction/ internet

The view from Pelé’s coverage Photo: reproduction/ internet

