Petrobras pays R$21 billion to shareholders this Wednesday – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) performs this Wednesday (25th) the payment of the first advance payment of dividends and/or interest on equity (JCP) for 2021.

In early August, the company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a total amount of R$ 31.6 billion to shareholders, considering Petrobras’ prospects for results and cash generation for the year.

The gross amount to be distributed today is R$21 billion, or R$1.609911 per common or preferred share. The transaction is based on the shareholding position of August 16, 2021.

The anticipated dividends, to be readjusted by the rate Selic from the payment date until the end of the year, they will be deducted from the mandatory minimum dividends, including for purposes of payment of the priority minimum dividends on preferred shares.

The distribution of the second installment, of R$ 10.6 billion, will be carried out on December 15, 2021.