PF arrests in Rio the owner of a company that promised to invest in bitcoins on suspicion of financial pyramid | Rio de Janeiro

The owner of GAS Consulting Bitcoin, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos , was arrested early this Wednesday morning (25) in Operation Kryptos, by the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Revenue, on suspicion of financial pyramid. The PF claims that the fraud moved “billion dollar figures”.

The task force found Glaidson in a mansion in Itanhangá, in the West Zone of Rio. Police seized reais, dollars and euros in cash and even at his home gold bars. Good Morning Rio found that the volume of cash surprised agents. “Not at the Car Wash,” said one.

Agents left to serve nine arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants in RJ, São Paulo, Ceará and the Federal District.

O Fantastic this week showed that GAS had been investigated for two years by the scheme, but disguised itself as bitcoin consulting, a digital currency (remember below).

Fantástico has access to more complaints about the city that has become a paradise of promises of wealth

‘Easy’ profit on ‘cryptocurrencies’

Glaidson promised profits from 10% per month investments in bitcoins, but the task force says that GAS did not even reinvest in cryptocurrencies, doubly deceiving customers.

Glaidson’s company had many investors in Cabo Frio, in the Rio de Janeiro Lakes Region, which became a paradise for financial pyramid-type scams and even earned the nickname New Egypt, like the Fantastic showed two weeks ago.

“Over the past six years, the financial movement of companies involved in fraud presented billionaire figures, given that approximately 50% of this movement occurred in the last 12 months”, informed the PF.

GAS had no website or social media profiles, and the phone available at the Internal Revenue Service did not work.

The warrants were issued by the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio.

1 of 6 Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

A Ministry of Labor record shows that by 2014 Glaidson received just over R$800 a month as a waiter.

In February of this year, Glaidson held a birthday party with the singer’s concert João Gabriel. Two months later, more than BRL 7 million were seized in a helicopter. The money was in three suitcases and, according to investigations, would be taken to São Paulo by a couple who works for GAS Consultoria Bitcoin.

Earlier, in a police statement, Glaidson denied tampering with cryptocurrencies. He claimed that he worked with “artificial intelligence, information technology and software production”. As for customers, the businessman said that he had been investing in the cryptocurrency business for nine years.

In addition to GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, at least ten companies that offer high and fast profit investments in the city are being investigated.

2 of 6 Federal Police fulfills warrant in Itanhangá — Photo: Reproduction Federal Police fulfills warrant in Itanhangá — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 6 Luxury car at the home of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Luxury car at the home of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

4 of 6 Luxury car at the home of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Luxury car at the home of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

What are financial pyramids?

Pyramids, or ponzi schemes, consist of a network where newcomers must pay a fee to old members. To start getting paid, these new affiliates must attract more people. But there comes a point where the pyramid does not pay for itself.

Recently, scammers started to build pyramids promising high returns. the economist Myrian Lund, from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, warns of applications of this type.

“What is the characteristic of the pyramid? Money comes in, and that money is used to pay people. It feeds back. The moment you stop the inflow of money, that ended at that moment. If you got it, great. If you didn’t receive it, you won’t get anything back”, he says.

5 out of 6 Most Common Financial Scams — Photo: Infographic: Elcio Horiuchi/G1 Most common financial scams — Photo: Infographic: Elcio Horiuchi/G1

O G1 he still hasn’t made contact with Glaison’s defense this Wednesday.

In response to Fantastic, in a note, Glaidson’s defense said it was available to the authorities for any clarification. “GAS de Glaidson Acácio, which operates in the field of technology and financial consultancy in cryptocurrencies, does not condone illegalities and values ​​the legality of all its operations”, declared lawyer Thiago Minagé.