PF fulfills warrants in Ceará against gang for billionaire fraud involving cryptocurrencies | Ceará

This Wednesday morning (25th), the Federal Police carried out Operation Kryptos, with the objective of dismantling the criminal organization responsible for billionaire frauds involving cryptocurrencies, with warrants fulfilled in Ceará.

Seven preventive arrest warrants, two temporary arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants are served, with the work of about 120 agents. In addition to Ceará, the Federal Police are active in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and the Federal District. Works are in conjunction with Gaeco/MPF and the Federal Revenue,

According to the investigation, a company based in Rio de Janeiro is responsible for operating a system of financial pyramids or “ponzi schemes”, which enters into an investment contract without registration with regulatory bodies, linked to speculation in the cryptocurrency market, with the forecast of unsustainable financial return on the amount invested.

In the last six years, the financial transactions of the companies involved in the frauds presented billions of figures, “it being certain that approximately 50% of this movement occurred in the last 12 months”, according to the Federal Police.

Those investigated may be liable for the crimes of fraudulent/reckless management, clandestine financial institution, illegal issuance of securities without prior registration, criminal organization and money laundering; if convicted, they may serve a sentence of up to 26 years in prison.