Phelipe Rodrigues is bronze in the 50m freestyle of the S10

Phelipe Rodrigues won Brazil’s third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, all of them in swimming and this Wednesday (25th), on the first day of events in Japan. The 30-year-old athlete took bronze in the 50-meter freestyle final. class S10, for people with physical disabilities who have greater functionality.

The medal is the eighth in Phelipe’s career, who is in his fourth Paralympics, always swimming in the S10 class. Specialist in freestyle, he already had five silvers and two bronzes in his curriculum, including two silvers in the 50m freestyle, a race in which he now took the podium for the third time.

In the final in Tokyo, the dispute had as protagonists three athletes who were also in the Olympic final in Rio, in 2016. The gold ended with the Australian Rowan Crothers, who had been sixth in Brazil and won his first gold medal with 23s21.

Olympic champion in Rio, Ukrainian Maksym Krypak won silver with 23s33, just 0s12 behind the winner. And Phelipe, who came silver in 2016, this time took bronze, with 23s50, 0s29 of gold. Highlight of this class in the recent past, André Brasil underwent functional reclassification before Tokyo and was no longer eligible for the Paralympic movement.

Phelipe is still looking for at least two more medals in Tokyo, as he appears registered to participate in the 100m freestyle and the 100m butterfly. He, who is from Pernambuco from Recife and was born with a congenital clubfoot, must also swim in relay competitions.

In the female version of the final of this 50m freestyle S10 event, Brazilian Mariana Ribeiro finished in fifth place, with 28s58. The podium had Russian Anastasiia Gontar, with gold, Dutch Chantalle Zijderveld, with silver, and Canadian Aurelie Rivard, with bronze.