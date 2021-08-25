PlayStation to participate in Gamescom 2021, says Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley confirmed, through a post on Twitter, this Tuesday (24), that PlayStation will be at Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live. There is no information regarding which games will be presented, but the company’s participation in the event came been debated for some time among the fans.

🕒 24 hours from now! 🕒 Here are some of the publishers who will be participating in @gamescom #OpeningNightLive tomorrow. Hope to see you for the livestream as we celebrate all the amazing video games coming later this year and in the future! pic.twitter.com/2J1xJEgzHS — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2021

Gamescom 2021 takes place between this Wednesday (25th) and Sunday (29th), with Opening Night Live serving as the main moment for the announcement of news. In addition to PlayStation, as you can see above, other confirmed companies include Xbox, Activision, Ubisoft and SEGA.

