PMs from the interior of SP will charter at least 50 buses to go to Paulista on September 7th

PMs from the interior of SP chartered dozens of buses to attend the pro-Bolsonaro demonstration on September 7

On Monday, a PM colonel was removed from the corporation for indiscipline, after summoning acquaintances for a pro-Bolsonaro demonstration

Military police officers from cities in the interior of São Paulo will rent “at least 50 buses” to attend the demonstration in favor of the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on Avenida Paulista, on September 7th.

The information was given by federal deputy Colonel Tadeu (PSL-SP) to UOL. Among the cities from which these police officers will leave are Itapetininga, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto, Bauru and Campinas.

According to the congressman, the cost of seats varies from R$30 to R$100. Some police officers are receiving support from local businesses in order to be able to attend. The deputy stated that “80% of the troops of the PM of the State of São Paulo are “pocketnarists”.

According to the Disciplinary Regiment of the São Paulo Military Police, active police officers cannot participate in party political demonstrations. According to Colonel Tadeu, the PMs will attend the demonstration in plain clothes.

PM away after indiscipline

Last Monday (23), the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), confirmed that he removed a colonel from the PM who was summoning friends, family and colleagues to participate in the demonstration in favor of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which will take place on September 7th.

On social media, Colonel Aleksander Lacerda published articles against the Federal Supreme Court and against Doria. According to the governor of SP, this is an “isolated case”.

For Colonel Tadeu, Doria was right in the action, but politically, it was the governor’s “greatest political mistake”. “Technically, the governor acted correctly, but politically, and because of the way in which the removal took place, he strained the relationship with the corporation, which, by the way, was never good”, said the deputy to UOL.

On the social networks, other PMs have been demonstrating against Doria and in favor of Bolsonaro. One of these cases is that of Colonel Homero Cerqueira, from the reserve. In contact with the Secretariat of Public Security, the ministry stated that it could not act, as it was not an active soldier.

Paulista Avenue Division

The government of São Paulo defined how the division of Av. Paulista, traditional stage of demonstrations in the capital, will be. On September 7, there will be a demonstration in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), while on the following Sunday, September 12, the venue will receive protesters against Bolsonaro.

Demonstrations have to be respected for and against. On the 7th, the protesters in favor of the Bolsonaro government will be, on the 12th of September, the protesters against the Bolsonaro government. What we are not going to allow is that in the same place, on the same day, there are protesters for and against. This, of course, the government of São Paulo, the Secretariat of Public Security will not allow”, declared Governor João Doria, in an interview on CBN radio.

The demonstrations on September 7th, called by Jair Bolsonaro, would initially be staged in Brasília. Afterwards, the president changed the location and asked the protesters to gather at Av. Paulista. However, opponents of the Bolsonaro government had already called protests at the site for the same day.

With the dispute for Av. Paulista, it was up to the state government to decide how the division of dates would be done.