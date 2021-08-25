Pokémon UNITE | Blastoise finally has a date to get to the game

The official profile of Pokémon UNITE announced this Wednesday (25th) the date that Blastoise will finally arrive at the MOBA from tiMi Studio. The final evolution of Squirtle is scheduled to be available on September 1st.

Blastoise was the first Pokémon to be announced as a new addition to the Pokémon Hall available in the game. According to tiMi Studio Group at the time, it took a while to release because the water starter’s skills weren’t 100% finished yet.

Before bringing Blastoise, Pokémon UNITE released Blissey and Gardevoir as new additions to the game. Mamoswine, from ice and earth, and Sylveon, Eevee’s fairy-like evolution, are also expected to make the MOBA soon.

Pokémon UNITE is now available for Nintendo Switch. As of September 22, the game will also be available for mobile devices, with the possibility of cross-play between platforms.