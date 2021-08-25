Porto Seguro action will take off with new avenues of growth – Money Times

The thesis that the insurance companies must undergo an earnings recovery in the next 12 months. And the action of safe harbor (PSSA3) has a lot of room to expand with the creation of new avenues of growth, according to comments from Great Investments.

After the harvest of results for the second quarter, which yielded a net income of R$658.6 million, the insurance company has an ambitious goal of doubling the number of clients in the next 5 years, seeking to reinvent itself.

In an interview with Brazil Journal, Bruno Garfinkel, Chairman of the Board of Porto Seguro, said the number of the company’s customers is incompatible with the strength of its brand, the 13th best known among Brazilians.

“As we had already mentioned, to reach the goal, the company was indebted in 4 verticals: insurance, health, financial and services. Each one has a CEO to bring autonomy”, comment the analysts of Genial, in a report in which the Money Times had access.

The scenario of greater numbers of customers, added to a still attractive valuation of 12.3 times the Price/Earnings in 2021 and 1.9 times the Price/Equity Value of the Share this year, justify the recommendation of purchase, and target price of R$70, implying a 20% increase potential for Porto Seguro’s shares.

