Possible outings at Palmeiras! Players can be sold during the week; See who can be traded

The next few days promise to be decisive at Palmeiras. After selling left-back Matías Viña for R$80 million, Alviverde sees harassment from European clubs near the window’s closing. Germany, Spain, Italy, England and France close the possibility of hiring from abroad until the end of August.

The board understands that it needs to hold onto its good values, but is unable to say no to interesting proposals. There will be no sales at prices below expectations. The most emblematic case is the attacker Wesley, who received a proposal of more than R$ 100 million from the United States and Palmeiras vetoed it.

Danilo, one of the highlights of the season, received a survey from Watford, England. So far it was just an appointment. The English team has until the end of the month to start and invest in the player.

Patrick de Paula has also been receiving polls, but nothing official. The midfielder from Palmeira has been standing out and caught the attention of some European clubs. Abel Ferreira understands that the duo is important for the sequence of the season and recommends staying.

Gabriel Menino and Gabriel Verón are also analyzed by outside clubs. Both lost spots in the starting lineup and need to fight to get back to good football and good performance.

Lucas Lima at Bahia

Midfielder Lucas Lima’s situation is quite different. No space, not related to last matches. He trains with teammates and is available, but not technically listed.

According to reporter Vinícius Bueno, Lucas Lima can defend Bahia. PALMEIRAS ONLINE confirmed the information about the possibility of business. Verdão would bear most of the player’s salary while playing its role in Salvador.

Anderson Barros revealed in an interview that the midfielder needs “minuting” and regaining confidence in his work. Such activities must not take place under the command of Abel Ferreira.

