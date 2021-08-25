Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok Announced by Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

The organization of Rock in Rio 2022 announced this Tuesday (24) that the second day of the festival will have Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok among the attractions.

The rapper Post Malone will be the main name of the night of September 3, 2022, closing the presentations of the Mundo stage.

So far, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura have been announced on the first day (September 2) Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Iza on the third day (September 4), and Ivete Sangalo on the seventh day (September 11) .

In addition, the organization also announced that the sale of Rock in Rio Card begins at 7:00 pm on September 21, 2021.

The card that is equivalent to an advance ticket gives the buyer the chance to choose on which date they intend to use it before the official ticket sale opens to the general public in April 2022 – definition can be made on 23 November from 2021 to April 1, 2022.

2 of 2 Jason Derulo participated in the musical ‘Cats’ — Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Jason Derulo participated in the musical ‘Cats’ — Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

For the first time on stage at Rock in Rio, 26-year-old rapper Post Malone performed at the Brazilian Lollapalooza in 2019. His latest album, released in the same year, changed the trap for a lightly heavy electronic indie rock.

Jason Derulo, American R&B singer, has hits like “Whatcha Say”, “Swalla” and “Want You To Want Me” on his resume.

Marshmello, on the other hand, is an American producer, who takes to the World Stage with compositions and remixes such as “Come & Go”, “Be Kind” released with Halsey and “OK Not To Be OK”, with Demi Lovato (who performs on the day Following).

Brazilian DJ Alok will be responsible for opening the Mundo stage night.

Tickets will be sold by BRL 545 (in full) and BRL 272.50 (half price).

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which would take place in 2021, was postponed to September 2022 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the new date was made in March 2021.