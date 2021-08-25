Premier League bars the call of players on the FIFA-Date and the Brazilian team will be absent; spanish league follows the same path

THE Premier League defined, on Tuesday, that it will not release players called up to countries on the ‘red list’ of the United Kingdom. In other words, athletes from national teams that are considered at risk in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic will not be able to represent their nations on the next FIFA Date, in September. The measure will affect 60 players from 19 league teams.

According to Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, the measure imposed by the league has the support of all 20 clubs in the league. The choice was made to follow a UK government health protocol.

– Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desire to represent their countries – this is a source of pride for everyone involved. However, the clubs reluctantly but correctly came to the conclusion that it would be totally irrational to release players under these new circumstances – he said.

Richard Masters adds in his speech that the measure prioritizes the players’ health and their physical preparation.

– Quarantine requirements mean that the well-being and fitness of players will be significantly affected – added the Premier League CEO.

According to the ‘red list’ of the United Kingdom, Brazil is also considered a high risk country for Covid-19 and, therefore, the Brazilian team will lose nine of those called up by Tite for the qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru .

BRAZILIAN DEFALQUES

Chelsea: Thiago Silva

Everton: Richardson

Leeds: little raph

Liverpool: Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino

Manchester City: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United: Fred

SPANISH LEAGUE FOLLOWS THE SAME PATH

After the announcement by the Premier League, which organizes English football, La Liga, the entity responsible for the Spanish Championship, followed the same path and also informed that their clubs will not have to release selected athletes.

– LaLiga will support in all spheres the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their selectable players for the Conmebol summons and will take the pertinent legal measures against this decision that affects the integrity of the competition – said the Spanish league.

In this case, the Brazilian team, which already had nine absenteeism by English clubs, now has two more unavailable players: Eder Militão and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid.