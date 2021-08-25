probable teams, embezzlements and where to watch

guild and Flamengo make the first of two duels that promise brilliance and tension for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first match will be held at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Wednesday, at Arena do Grêmio. The team that advances to the next stage of the competition will receive the jackpot to receive more BRL 7.3 million.







Copa do Brasil: Grêmio and Flamengo duel for the coming of Wednesdays this Wednesday (Photo: Arte LANCE!) Photo: Throw!

The clash will mark the reunion of Renato Gaúcho with Grêmio, commanded by him for four years and seven months without interruption. Portaluppi, by the way, is the coach who most often managed the club in history, with 441 games – adding the first two spells, between 2010 and 2011 and in 2013.

The recent rivalry between the teams in knockouts, in addition to the weight of eight tournament titles on the field (five of the Tricolor), will also be a significant spice in deciding who advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Check out more information about the match between Grêmio and Flamengo:

Stadium: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date and time: August 25, 2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa-SP)

Where to see: Globo, Premiere, SportTV and Real Time THROW!.

GRÊMIO (Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari)

Gabriel Chapecó, Vanderson, Rodrigues (Geromel), Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa, Villasanti, Alisson; Borja.

Embezzlement: Ferreira (doubt)

Hanging: –

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio, Piris da Motta, Renê and César.

Hanging: –