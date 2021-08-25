PSG rejects Real Madrid’s proposal for Mbappé of nearly R$1 billion

O Real Madrid took the initiative and offered 160 million euros (BRL 988 million) for Kilian Mbappé, but the offer was immediately rejected by PSG, confirmed different sources to ESPN. Sources close to the Spanish club admit to ESPN the difficulty of the operation, but they still hope to convince the emir of Qatar to agree to negotiate before the market closes.

For their part, other French sources told the ESPN that Real Madrid would have to increase its offer to 200 million euros to have real options to complete the transaction.

Florentino Pérez’s board of directors has valued the young French player at €160m, assuming he ends his contract on June 30th. In fact, from January, Madrid will be able to negotiate with the Frenchman and take him for free in June.

Bernabéu sources have not yet confirmed whether they will increase the offer in the coming days, but the reality is that, since last Friday, there has been some optimism for the hiring of the 22-year-old striker.

According to ESPN found out, the secrecy is maximum in the merengue entity. To such an extent that it is Florentino Pérez himself who conducts negotiations with PSG and Qatar.

To the point that all rumors that are emerging about other possible operations are quickly dismissed by the club. An example of this is Carlo Ancelotti who, not very friendly to public denials, went out last Tuesday to deny the information about an alleged return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid.

“Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I never thought about hiring him. We look forward to it”, said the Italian coach.

Real Madrid, according to ESPN reported in September last year, he has always been on the lookout for Mbappe’s future, whom the club sees as the right player to lead Carlo Ancelotti’s new project.

However, the ESPN was already reporting the script for Madrid to try to sign the striker. First of all, don’t go to war with PSG so as not to compromise the good relations that exist between the clubs. And secondly, ask the player to make a gesture like the other galactics did when they were hired by Madrid.

The Spanish club has known for months that Mbappé wants to play in white and now Real Madrid have taken the next step to achieve that with a first offer.

Madrid were hit hard by the pandemic, but according to the ESPN, could make an effort after a summer in which he reached almost 100 million euros in transfers with the sales of Raphael Varane to the Manchester United and Odegaard for the Arsenal.