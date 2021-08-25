Queiroga announces 3rd dose for the elderly and immunosuppressed as of September 15th

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced this Tuesday evening (24) that as of September 15, a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be applied to elderly people over 80 and immunosuppressed people (recently transplanted , with cancer, severe burns, etc.) who took the second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

The date was chosen because, according to the minister, according to the Ministry of Health’s calculations, the entire population over 18 years old will have already been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine. The immunizing agent chosen for the booster dose will be Pfizer.

The decision came after a meeting on Tuesday night with technicians from the Ministry of Health and representatives of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

Queiroga also said that the decision took into account the progress of the application of the second dose in the general population “it would not make sense for me to advance in the booster, if I didn’t have guaranteed D2, then D2 will continue”, he said.

Shorter interval between doses

Minister Marcelo Queiroga also announced that the interval between the doses of immunizers from Pfizer and Astrazeneca should decrease from 12 to 8 weeks, as is the case in the United Kingdom. “We have a good amount of doses from Pfizer, from Astrezeneca we also have enough doses”. But, the minister pointed out that if, in case there is any kind of problem with the Astrazeneca vaccine, since the IFA still comes from China, the interval could be maintained at 12 weeks.