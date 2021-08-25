Queiroga announces 3rd dose of Covid vaccine for September 15th – 08/25/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be applied to the elderly between 70 and 80 years old and to those who are immunosuppressed as of September 15th.

All immunosuppressed people who have already taken the second dose of the vaccine 21 days ago will be able to take the booster from mid-September.

In the case of the elderly, they must have had the second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago.

The vaccine used for the booster dose will be Pfizer’s.

“We met yesterday with Opas [Organização Pan-Americana de Saúde] and with the technical committee that advises on immunization and we made the decision,” he told the column.

The date was chosen because, by then, the entire population over 18 in Brazil will have already been immunized with at least one dose.

Another novelty: from the same 15th, the interval between the vaccines of Pfizer and AstraZeneca will begin to be reduced, from 12 to 8 weeks, as it happens in the United Kingdom.

Queiroga says that the decision was taken in view of the possibility of dissemination of the delta variant of the coronavirus in Brazil.

Studies have already shown that the first dose of vaccines, in the case of delta, have reduced efficacy and cannot prevent most infections.

With two doses, the protection is greater.

By anticipating the application of the second dose, therefore, Brazil could curb the contamination, maintaining the curve of decline in the number of deaths and cases seen so far.

The decision on the application of a booster dose to the entire population will only be taken after the conclusion of a study that the Ministry of Health is carrying out in partnership with universities.