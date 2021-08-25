R$ 800,000 Lamborghini seized with ‘King of Bitcoin’ will be used by the Federal Police in Paraná | Paraná

A Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, valued at approximately R$ 800 thousand, will be used by the Federal Police (PF), in Paraná.
The luxury sports vehicle was seized under Operation Daemon. The action, launched in July 2021, investigated possible fraud practiced by a business group in the negotiation of cryptoactives.
According to the PF, Lamborghini belonged to Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the “King of Bitcoin”.
Lamborghini of R$ 800 thousand seized in operation will be used by the Federal Police, in Paraná — Photo: Divulgação/PF
The car has a 10-cylinder engine and 560 horsepower. The vehicle goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and can reach a maximum speed of 325 km/h, according to the PF.
Despite its power, the vehicle will not be used in the PF’s routine actions as a common vehicle.
It will be aimed at exhibitions, events and educational actions aimed at repressing organized crime and decapitalizing the assets of criminal organizations.
Luxury sports vehicle was seized under Operation Daemon — Photo: Disclosure/PF
According to the PF, Lamborghini was assigned by the Federal Court for the provisional use of the PF and will be returned to the Judiciary soon, when it will go to auction, with the proceeds from the sale being destined to those harmed by the actions of those investigated in Operation Daemon.
Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 is valued at approximately R$ 800 thousand — Photo: Disclosure/PF
Luxury sports vehicle was seized in an action that investigated possible fraud committed by a business group in the negotiation of cryptoactives — Photo: Disclosure/PF
Car has a 10-cylinder engine and 560 horsepower — Photo: Disclosure/PF