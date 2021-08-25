Real Madrid will have to pay 1.2 billion reais to remove Mbappé from PSG, says the newspaper

After failing in the first attempt to take Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, seeing an offer of 160 million euros (almost R$ 1 billion in current figures) being promptly refused by the French this Tuesday (24), O Real Madrid you already know how much you’ll have to pay to take shirt 7 out of Parque dos Príncipes. According to information from the French newspaper “L’Équipe” on Wednesday (25), PSG would give up the star for 200 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion).

According to the vehicle, Parisians were impressed with Real Madrid’s first offer, as they thought it would be well below 160 million euros, but maintained their posture of playing hardball for the release of the 22-year-old athlete. Mbappé is at the end of his contract with PSG – his relationship ends in June 2022 – and can leave for free from January, but the French club remains reluctant to release him before the deadline, as the planning for the season always had the star.

On the other hand, the club led by Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaïfi knows that in a few months it can see Mbappé leaving the Parque dos Príncipes for free, as the striker continues to refuse all offers to renew PSG’s contract. In this way, a larger figure could change the head of the Parisian board.

Mbappé never hid his desire to play for Real Madrid, as he grew up watching his idol Cristiano Ronaldo shining at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the tendency is for the Spanish club to be its destination, sooner or later. Therefore, according to “L’Équipe”, the 200 million euros would be enough to make the head of PSG.

The amount is even above the 180 million euros (R$ 678.5 million in the figures at the time) paid by PSG together with the monaco to hire shirt 7, in 2017. At the moment, the market value of Mbappé is also around 160 million euros, according to the specialized website “Transfermarkt.com”.