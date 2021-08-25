Realme 8 5G is the new cheapest 5G device in Brazil

This Tuesday (24), the Realme 8 5G began to be sold in Brazil as the new cheapest cell phone with 5G technology on the market. The device has the official price of R$ 2,299, but it will be sold for R$ 1,699 until the 28th of August. It is worth remembering that the company used the same motto in the launch of the 7 5G realme in the country, but it cost R$ 2,599.

Since arriving in Brazil, in January 2021, Realme has hit the key that it has arrived to help democratize access to the fifth-generation mobile network. However, the country is still struggling to get ahead with the auction of frequencies, that is, no 5G even on the horizon. In the meantime, anyone who wants to see the network icon on their compatible device can take advantage of 5G DSS.

With a plastic body, the Realme 8 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and 90 Hz refresh rate, down from the Realme 7 5G and its 120 Hz. Biometrics can be done via face recognition or in fingerprint sensor that sits on the side of the device.

really 8 5G

The rear set of cameras is already known: 48 MP + 2 MP (B&W) + 2 MP (macro); while the front has 16 MP. The processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 700, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage.

The manufacturer also highlights the presence of Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which converts ROM into RAM. In the case of the Realme 8 5G, up to 5 GB of the device’s internal memory can be used as additional RAM, totaling the possibility of having 13 GB of RAM when part of the device’s internal storage is not in use.

The 5,000 mAh battery has an 18W fast charger and the Realme UI 2.0 interface is based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is available in black and blue.

Complete kit: cell phone + headphones + smartwatch + promotion

The Realme 8 5G wasn’t the company’s only announcement, which also brought two new true wireless headset models – Realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo – it is a smartwatch, O Realme Watch 2, to Brazil.

Really Air Buds 2 Neo

To keep up with the news and celebrate the company’s 3 years of life plus the 100 million cell phones sold, the Realme fan festival 2021 will be held between the 24th and 28th of August.

The event brings together a series of discounts for the brand’s products and, during the aforementioned period, the prices of the handsets are as follows in Lojas Americanas e-commerce: