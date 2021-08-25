Rebeca Andrade sings IZA’s hit live on TV, and teaches Fátima Bernardes the choreography of “Baile de Favela”; watch

Talented is she! The gymnast Rebeca Andrade made a more than special participation in the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” this Tuesday (24), and gave a real show of charisma and voice. The Olympic medalist sang “Dona de Mim” by IZA on the program and received a cute message from the singer, who even invited the two to perform together. What a pair!

Rebeca’s musical aptitude is nothing new for anyone who follows the gymnast on social media. She always posts videos putting her sweet voice to the game, and today was no different. The athlete gave a show by interpreting the carioca’s song. “I always liked singing and dancing, I always had a hand in it. Music is very present in my life since I was a child. In my house everyone sings and dances, it’s an artistic family. Singing makes me feel good, I train and sing, I clean the house and sing, the shower is a great friend“, she said. Watch:

Rebeca Andrade sings “Dona de Mim” pic.twitter.com/SYbnjtq1iv — Only Media (@MediasSo) August 24, 2021

The singer, who is also a fan of the gymnast, was super happy with the tribute. “I don’t know what to say, you singing this song, it moves my heart. You’re amazingly good at singing too. What a blessing it is to have you inspiring us. Congratulations for everything you are, for everything you represent, for your struggle. As much as you inspire me and inspire so many Brazilians“, he said.

“You are amazing, you made history and you already live in my heart. I’m a big fan of yours and you know it. You truly represent me. And you sing a lot, we have to schedule to sing together“, declared the voice of “Ghetto”. These two are really great!

In another great moment of the program, Andrade taught a little piece of his choreography of “Baile de Favela”, a song that rocks the gymnast’s solo performance. It was with this song that Rebeca won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the first in Brazil in artistic gymnastics in the history of the competition. Fátima Bernardes risked a few steps from the number. Just missing the heels, right? Hahahaha

The athlete, now 22, evaluated her changes in relation to the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “I think I matured a lot, I saw myself as a child. I was too raw, too embarrassed. Today I have developed other sides of myself that I didn’t know, this was very important“he stated.

“For 2024, I want the generations to only grow. I want to take advantage of this moment to give voice to those who don’t have it, give encouragement. Talking about education, which was very important to me. Sport changes life. I can’t change the world, but I can change someone’s life, and that person will change someone else’s life. Together, we can change the world. It’s what I believe“, concluded Rebeca. Too much!