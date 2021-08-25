Recovery of the Maracanã lawn enters the final stretch; check out photos | soccer

The recovery of the Maracanã lawn entered the final week. The forecast is that the field, whose last game was on August 12th, will be available again to receive matches from the 31st. boards of Flamengo and Fluminense and that the work aims to make the new lawn “resist with quality until the end of the season”.

Those responsible for the stadium also highlighted that Maracanã is one of the three most used stadiums in Brazil. So far 45 games have been played in 2021 alone, which is almost equal to the number of matches in an entire European season. Before closing for the recovery, Maraca’s lawn was the target of criticism from players for its conditions.

Check out the statement from the Maracanã advisory office in full:

“After 12 days of daily work, the recovery of the Maracanã turf reaches its final stretch. This Wednesday (08/25), with the ryegrass already germinated and the Bermuda grass with ideal density, the cutting phase began. In the first, the height of the field was lowered. In the subsequent cuts, with the helical machine, the field will be lowered slowly until reaching the ideal height for the next matches. , aims to recover the conditions of the lawn so that it can withstand quality until the end of the season.

To date, the following activities have already been carried out within the field’s recovery schedule: decompaction of the entire lawn, scraping of the field’s marking lines, aeration with solid pins, topdressing, microlevelling correction, application of foliar fertilization, limestone, fertilization granular and spraying of other products. Until next Monday, Greenleaf employees will complement the intervention with two fertilizers: one granulated, tomorrow (26/08), and another foliar, Saturday (28/08).

Remember that Maracanã is one of the three most used stadiums in Brazil. So far 45 games have been played in 2021 alone, which is almost equal to the number of matches in an entire European season. With the arrival of spring, the expectation is for a milder climate and more sunlight. In this way, the field will be in better condition for clubs in the decisive phases of ongoing competitions”

