Regulation is good news for cryptocurrencies, experts say – Expert 2021

(Art: Leonardo Albertino/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – Although it is not something new, the news involving frauds, scams and robberies with cryptocurrencies is still something that drives many investors away from this market, who not only are frightened by the volatility, but also see more risks of criminal involvement in this world.

Given this, the debate on market regulation grows, and while the more “purist” enthusiasts of Bitcoin and other digital currencies do not please, it is seen by experts as an important step to provide security and lead to the growth of assets.

“I think regulation is good news. When good rules are put in place, pro-market, it is good news”, said Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of the manager Hashdex, during Expert XP 2021.

According to him, several countries are already advancing with studies to regulate the crypto market, including the United States and Brazil itself. “But this is something new, so obviously there is an opportunity for crime, but also for social development, for creating markets that didn’t exist before,” he says.

During the event, Reinaldo Rabelo, CEO of cryptocurrency brokerage Mercado Bitcoin, highlighted that there is already enough regulation in the country to punish those who commit crimes in the market. “In fact, the blame for scams and fraud is never the technology, it’s the person who misuses it,” he said.

Rabelo cited US President Joe Biden’s recent proposal, included in his government’s infrastructure package, which, according to him, “in a way copies Brazilian regulation.” Since 2018, there has already been a determination in the country from the Internal Revenue Service that forces exchanges, such as the Bitcoin Market itself, to report the information of deals made on the platform, something that the US is trying to adopt now.

On the other hand, one point he feels needs to be improved, and which is already being discussed with the Central Bank and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), is to authorize fund managers so that funds can buy and hold their cryptocurrencies in Brazil , something that is not possible today.

Crypto Applications

Asked about the applications of cryptocurrencies in real life, the two experts commented on the plethora of new developments that appear every day in this market.

Sampaio highlighted a use that has been widely commented on, which are NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which, according to him, have a “very direct application”, which is in the art world, where even this modality can help reduce risk of cheats on unique pieces of as much value as these.

He also highlights the recent Axie Infinity, a game that uses NFTs and has drawn a lot of attention from investors and players with its remuneration in tokens within the platform, as well as mentioning that people’s assets, such as their homes, can also be NFTs, since they are unique.

“People say the blockchain will end the registry, but the NFT will do it,” he says.

Rabelo, on the other hand, mentions that in the Bitcoin Market there was a recent growth in PSG’s fan token, after the hiring of star Lionel Messi, as another demonstration of the creations generated by cryptos, going beyond the already well-known means of payment or intelligent contracts.

“Meme coins”

The pair also evaluated the recent emergence of so-called “meme coins” – such as Dogecoin – cryptos that are mainly driven by individual investors and that, in general, do not have good fundamentals and are more a joke than a serious project.

“It has to have a use to be able to exist. Dogecoin is almost a surreal thing, because when you look at its goal, it was to be an alternative money and Elon Musk embraced the game, which is getting more and more serious […] I’m not a big fan, but I have to keep my scope open, that if one day so many people want to adopt Dogecoin as money, that will turn into money”, says Sampaio.

On the other hand, he recalls that, thinking of the traditional market, what has longevity are good companies, useful projects for society. Sampaio believes that it is the “good projects that tend to continue”, while these “memes”, despite generating euphoria, do not tend to last long.

Rabelo, in turn, recalls that this type of asset is not exclusive to cryptocurrencies, citing the recent case of the Game Stop store chain, which had its price inflated on the US stock exchange on behalf of the individual investor organization in internet forums.

“Dogecoin is a joke and others came after it”, says the CEO of the Bitcoin Market, recalling assets such as Shiba Inu. “But people like to buy this, even though they know it’s a joke. It’s something to watch and see if we have something to do with it”, he says.

