Renato Gaúcho will ‘never’ repeat his story in Fla

Currently at Benfica, coach Jorge Jesus was asked this Tuesday about the start of Renato Gaúcho’s work at Flamengo. At the time of the question, the reporter stated that Renato Gaúcho “hasn’t won any title yet and hasn’t made the story” that Jesus obtained at the helm of the Rio team.

“Neither will ever do,” the Portuguese coach soon countered in an interview with SBT, adding that Renato’s start to work at the Brazilian club is no better than his.

“Better than mine, it’s not true. Because Flamengo’s score in the Campeonato Brasileiro and in the Libertadores, Flamengo won’t score the points we did. Being champion is possible. Four points behind, when we got to Flamengo we had nine (behind) and we were winners. But it’s hard to do what we did in 14 months”, guaranteed the Portuguese.

Jorge Jesus and Renato Gaúcho fueled a rivalry when the Portuguese coached Flamengo and Renato was in charge of Grêmio. Even so, Jesus said that Renato Gaúcho should be successful in the red-black team.

“All coaches have capacity at Flamengo. It’s a great team. He’s already the third coach (after my departure) and I think Renato will continue the great quality of Flamengo’s players and the goals that Flamengo has,” he predicted Jesus.

The Portuguese also analyzed the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Jorge Jesus bets that Flamengo will again be in the decision of the continental tournament. In the semi, the team faces Barcelona de Guayaquil.

“Flamengo had ‘a little bit of luck’ in the draw, as you say in Brazil, (he played) against teams with less value. I’m sure Flamengo will be in the final, because this team (Barcelona) I know well, we play at Maracanã and we won 3-0. It will be a Libertadores do Flamengo final against Palmeiras or Atlético-MG,” he said.

“I have been following these last games. Atlético-MG eliminated two great teams, two possible winners, Boca and River. They will now face Palmeiras in the semifinal, which is another great team,” he continued.

This Tuesday, Benfica, coached by Jorge Jesus, drew 0-0 with PSV and secured a place in the group stage of the Champions League.