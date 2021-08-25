Report indicates that psychologist was dead for 12 hours – Photos

O City Alert is following the mystery surrounding the death of psychologist Marilda, 37 years old. She was found with her hands and feet tied inside the trunk of her car, in Pouso Alegre (MG). The wake was already taking place when the police demanded that the body be returned to the IML; understand Playback/Record TV

Marilda was found lifeless in the house where she lived with her husband in Minas Gerais. According to the report, the psychologist had died 12 hours ago Playback/Record TV

At first, the police considered suicide, but it would be impossible given the way the body was found. The investigation began collecting footage from security cameras near Marilda’s home. Playback/Record TV

The psychologist’s husband was the one who called the police. He reported that he arrived home at night and didn’t find her, he tried to contact her and couldn’t. So, he went looking for some clue around the place and found the body Playback/Record TV

According to the husband’s testimony, he spoke with his wife in the morning, after which he had no further contact. He revealed that the psychologist had already been chased by a car and wrote down the license plate Playback/Record TV

the team of Record TV got in touch with Marilda’s family, but they didn’t want to talk about the case at the time Playback/Record TV

The police prevented the psychologist’s funeral and claimed the need to take the body to the IML for take new tests in order to identify the cause of death Playback/Record TV