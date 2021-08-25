Rio de Janeiro has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil

O gasoline value continues to skyrocket and supply has weighed heavily on consumers’ pockets. Across Brazil, fuel has been setting inflationary records, but for those who live in the Rio de Janeiro, the situation is even worse: the state takes first place in the ranking with the most expensive gasoline in Brazil. There, the average price per liter is sold at R$ 6.48.

To compose the podium, in second place comes the Acre (BRL 6.45) and, thirdly, the Federal District (BRL 6.35). the state of Piauí occupies fourth place in the ranking. Here the average price of a liter of fuel is around BRL 6.30. The state where the product is cheaper is the Amapá: R$5.14.

Piauí ranks fourth in the ranking of gasoline prices In 15 states of the Brazilian federation, the value of a liter of gasoline exceeds R$ 6.00. In neighboring Ceará, the average price of fuel is found at service stations for R$5.93.

The data are from the research of the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP), held between the 15th and 21st of August.

See the ranking by state: