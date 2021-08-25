Rio postpones the vaccination of teenagers against Covid again and will recap this Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio informed that it will make this Wednesday (25) the recap of vaccination against Covid of adolescents with disabilities, pregnant women, mothers and breastfeeding women. Vaccination for 17 years will start after the arrival of new dose shipments.

The insufficiency of doses caused the Rio de Janeiro capital to delay once again the immunization schedule for teenagers.

This Wednesday (25) people with 25 years or more.

“Tomorrow, 8/25, adolescents with disabilities, pregnant women, postpartum women and lactating women aged 12 or over will be able to be vaccinated against covid-19. There will also be permanent vaccination of people aged 25 or over,” said the Municipal Department of Health in statement.

Department charges distribution on time

The city of Rio does not have enough vaccines to continue the campaign with teenagers.

The city of Rio had already canceled the recap of vaccination against Covid for people aged between 20 and 29 years on Saturday (21).

With the cancellation, the municipality’s vaccination posts only applied the second doses scheduled for the day. The first dose was restricted to the remnants of the public over 30 years old, people with disabilities, pregnant women, postpartum women and breastfeeding women.

“The Municipal Health Department reiterates the importance of the Ministry of Health distributing the doses received within a maximum period of 24/48 hours, so that the vaccination schedules of Brazilian municipalities are not compromised”, said the organ.

On Friday (20), Mayor Eduardo Paes said that Rio broke the record for Covid cases this year and said that the data are “worrying” with the advance of the delta variant.