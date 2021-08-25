RMP: Qualifiers turn into giant pineapple for CBF – Renato Maurício Prado

If FIFA is unable to reverse the decision of English and Spanish clubs not to release their players for the next rounds of the South American qualifiers, the CBF will have a gigantic pineapple to adjust its schedule until the end of the season.

Due to the current calls, the matches of Flamengo, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Atlético Mineiro, in the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals, have already been postponed, in addition to the return matches of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the semifinals of the same competition.

If players from different clubs here need to be called, the number of matches postponed will increase, making it practically impossible for the calendar to be closed this year.

In the current situation, it will be necessary to call up 11 new players to replace those who play in England and Spain. Namely: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Firmino, Rafinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus.

An alternative that would prevent the need for further postponements could be to call only players from teams that already have athletes on the original list: Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo. You can even do an imagination exercise about what they could be.

Goalkeepers: Éverson (Atlético Mineiro) and Tiago Volpi (São Paulo) would take the place of Alisson and Éderson.

Defenders: instead of Thiago Silva and Éder Militão; Miranda (São Paulo) and Nathan (Atlético Mineiro).

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho and Fred leave, Danilo (Palmeiras), Arão (Flamengo) and Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras) enter.

Strikers: without Rafinha, Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, Tite could call Dudu (Palmeiras), Hulk (Atlético Mineiro), Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Pedro (Flemish).

It is obvious that the choice of coach may include other names, outside these four teams. For example: Nino, Fluminense defender, Santos, Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper, Geromel, Grêmio defender, etc. But, if they do, each club that concedes a player will also have to have at least one game postponed, further shuffling the already troubled CBF calendar.

Checking what will happen if FIFA fails to double the English and Spanish. The next few chapters promise to be exciting.