Rock in Rio announces four more attractions and ticket sales start; check out

The organization of the Rock in Rio announced this Tuesday (24) that it will have Post Malone, Jason Derulo, marshmello it’s the DJ Alok among the attractions on the second day of the festival, on September 3, 2022.

So far, heavy metal bands have been announced Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura, all for the first day of the festival, on September 2nd; the singers Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Iza, for day 4; and Ivete Sangalo, who performs on September 11, 2022.

In addition, the organization also announced this Tuesday the start of Rock in Rio Card sales, which begin at 7:00 pm on September 21, 2021. The system allows you to choose the date the customer may want to use their ticket before the opening. for the general public, which will only happen in April 2022.

The definition of the Rock in Rio Card date can be made from November 23, 2021 to April 1, 2022. And only after that date will general sales for the festival’s days begin. Tickets will be sold for R$ 545 (full price) and R$ 272 (half price).

The festival is scheduled to take place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, in Cidade do Rock, in the west side of Rio. Ticket sales should start in 2021, but not had announced date.

The Lisbon edition of Rock in Rio, which was scheduled for June 2021, was also postponed to 2022, and will take place on the 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th of June of next year.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach