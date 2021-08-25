Rodrigo Varanda returns to training at Corinthians after the negotiation fails; club awaits proposals

Rodrigo Varanda returned to training at Corinthians. After being out of activities for a long time due to his negotiation with Red Bull Bragantino, the striker carried out work inside the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. The information was published by ge.com and confirmed by My Timon.

According to people close to the player, Rodrigo Varanda returns to the club in a more focused way to once again gain space among Corinthians’ professional team. The striker was very motivated with the “second chance”.

The negotiation with Red Bull Bragantino was advanced and, because of that, the striker no longer attended the CT. Varanda had even performed medical exams at the club in the interior of São Paulo and the deal was taken for granted. The athlete’s father even posted an image on his social networks of the CT of Red Bull Bragantino.

Despite the reinstatement, there is still the possibility for the attacker to be traded in this window. Members of the player’s staff explain that there are other clubs interested in Rodrigo Varanda’s football, but Corinthians has yet to receive any official proposal and is waiting for a new interested party;

Rodrigo Varanda renewed his contract with Corinthians until January 2024 recently. The club, by the way, opted for this renewal to ensure that the athlete did not sign a pre-contract with another team – the old link was valid until January 2022.

