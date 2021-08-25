Roger Flores gets scolded by Globo after gossiping about Flamengo’s backstage · TV News

Esporte da Globo caught the attention of former player Roger Flores and gave him an earful because of a comment made last Sunday (22) in the Ceará 1 x 1 Flamengo broadcast, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Roger said “by feeling” that the board of the Rubro-Negro club would have ordered Renato Gaúcho not to put forward Pedro on the field, which the coach denied.

The uproar happened because Flamengo vetoed Pedro to go to the Tokyo Olympic Games. The club claimed they had paid a lot of money for the striker and that he was important. Upon seeing an image of Pedro making a negative face on the team bench during the broadcast against Ceará, Roger said, without any confirmation, that there was “an order from above” for Renato Gaucho not to use the player much.

The case generated indignation on social networks and with the Flamengo fans. At the press conference after the tie on Sunday (22), Renato Gaúcho answered Flores’ speech and denied any influence from above. “I think it’s even funny. Roger was a great player, he’s a great commentator, I have great admiration for him, but his feeling was totally wrong this time… Mind it!”, said the also former player.

Since last Monday (23), heads at Globo have been talking to Roger Flores to talk about the case. O TV news found that the station asked the commentator to avoid saying something on that line again and consider what he said on the air, because of the great repercussion that a broadcast of the station achieves.

If Roger Flores did not have proof of what was going on behind the scenes, the impression he formed of Pedro could not have been said in the air, as it would be an inference. For Globo, an analysis of this type can only be carried out if there are reliable sources or information that support such information.

Globo fears Flamengo

Another point that Globo is afraid of is the power of Flamengo. The most popular team in the country does not usually spare conclusions made by journalists on television programs and even sues broadcasters, in addition to asking for rights to reply quite often.

Recently, the club responded vehemently to a gaffe by Marcelo Barreto, who had stated that the club was not a supporter of Olympic sports. Flamengo is home to several Olympic medalists, such as Rebeca Andrade and Izaquias Queiroz. Barreto had to apologize later.

Globo decided not to punish Roger Flores, but to give him a backstage warning. So much so that the former Fluminense player was selected to broadcast Grêmio x Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The game will air this Wednesday (25), from 9:30 pm.

Roger will be with Luís Roberto, Júnior, Sandro Meira Ricci, Fernando Becker and Leonardo Muller. Globo will show the match for all of Brazil, except São Paulo and Ceará, which will accompany São Paulo x Fortaleza.