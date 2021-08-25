Roger Guedes breaks the silence and speaks for the 1st time after leaving China: “More difficult decision”

It’s happening, Faithful! Roger Guedes is getting closer to being announced by the Corinthians and made his contract termination official in the China. The attacker, who was “stuck”, managed to close a deal with the Shandong Taishan and is now free on the market.

On the web, Guedes spoke for the 1st time about his departure and thanked the fans for their affection: “Unfortunately the time has come to say goodbye, and in this parting moment I am as devastated as you are. Leaving Shandong Taishan was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my career.”, he wrote.

The bond would run until May 2022, but Roger exposed his desire to act in the Brazil and saw the Corinthians as a great possibility. Duílio, remember, I already brought Renato Augusto and Giuliano, in addition to probing Willian.

Photo: Ale Cabral/AGIF



“In the summer of 2018, thanks to the club’s preference, I left Brazil for China, a country I’ve never known, and I was lucky to be part of the Shandong Taishan team and start a new chapter in my professional career. From my early adaptation to the tightness in my chest these past few days, I’ve been through so much and I’m grateful for everything”.

“I thank the club for embracing me with understanding and respect for my choice when I chose to move forward. I am immensely grateful for the technical committee that helped me to evolve more and more. Thank you my colleagues, for all the support they gave me during the matches and for all the assists they did for me”, finished Guedes.