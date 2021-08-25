Roger Guedes terminates contract and must sign with Corinthians

Striker Roger Guedes finally got his contract with Shandong Taishan, of China, to be terminated. After months of negotiation, the player was released by the Asians in a friendly way and is now free on the market to sign with Corinthians. There are still some small details to be agreed between the Parque São Jorge club and the athlete’s representatives.

Guedes’ contract in China was valid until June 2022, but was terminated due to the athlete’s inability to return to the Asian continent during the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the problem at the border, Shandong Taishan played a tough game and held back the attacker’s release as much as possible. Today (23). after long weeks of negotiations, the Brazilian’s staff received the green light from the Chinese.

With the contract termination, Roger Guedes is heading to be the third Corinthians reinforcement this season, succeeding Renato Augusto, who was also in China, and Giuliano, who came from Turkish football. The information was published by the ‘GE’ portal and confirmed by the UOL Sport after contacting the player’s representatives.

In the coming days, businessman Paulo Pitombeira — responsible for negotiating with Shandong Taishan — will sit down with the Corinthians board to define the details of the contract. There are some other Brazilian clubs interested in hiring Roger Guedes, but the player has been in touch with the Parque São Jorge club for weeks and was just waiting for the Chinese to sign with Alvinegro.