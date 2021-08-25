Rogério Ceni has a proposal of more than R$ 1 million per month, says journalist

Fired from Flamengo in June, Rogério Ceni continues to rise in the market. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the portal Yahoo!, the coach received a proposal from Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi team, who sent away Fábio Carille (ex-Corinthians) last Sunday, offered a salary of more than R$ 1 million per month to the coach who won the Brazilian championship 2020.

Ceni wants to know the working conditions before deciding whether to accept running the club. According to Nicola, the coach was approached by Venezuelan national team officials and received surveys from Fluminense and Bahia.

Ceni will only return to the market if it has a great proposal from both a financial and a sporting point of view. He will receive R$ 3 million for the termination of Flamengo and does not want to make a wrong choice to pursue his career.

Al-Ittihad now has four Brazilians in the squad: goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, defensive midfielder Bruno Henrique, midfielder Igor Coronado and forward Romarinho.