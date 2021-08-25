Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80 | Me &

Charlie Watts , drummer of Rolling Stones , died at age 80, this Tuesday (24). The information was confirmed by Bernard Doherty, the musician’s agent, in a statement to the British press. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” wrote the musician’s agent.

2 of 2 Rolling Stones, (left to right), Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood — Photo: Ramon Espinosa /AP, File Rolling Stones, (left to right), Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood — Photo: Ramon Espinosa /AP, File

According to information from the Daily Mail, Watts died in a hospital in London and was surrounded by his family.

In a note on the group’s social networks, the Stones mourned Watts’ death. “He was one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” says the statement, which also asks the band members for privacy.

Artists used social media to mourn the death of the Rolling Stones drummer. The professional colleague Ringo Starr lamented the musician’s departure. “God bless Charlie Watts. We’ll miss him,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also former Beatle Paul McCartney said he was “very sad” for Watts’ death. “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was sick but not that sick. I wish his family, wife, friends and family lots of love. Condolences to the Stones. It’s a huge blow to them because Charlie was a legend, a drummer fantastic, steady as a rock. We will love you forever, Charlie. You were a fantastic man. Many condolences to the family.”

Elton John also mourned the death with the publication of a photo alongside Watts. “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the perfect drummer. A stylish man and a brilliant partner. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and of course the Rolling Stones.”

Singer John Mayer was succinct but poetic in mourning the loss. “Economy of movement, epitome of cool. Rest in peace, Charlie Watts,” posted on Instagram with a photo of the drummer.

Paul Stanley, leader of the group Kiss, also shared a photo of Watts on Twitter. “Bad news. One of the true and eternal icons and foundation of the Stones. Hard to defer the loss. Very sad,” he wrote.

The founder of the British band The Kinks, Dave Davie, used the same social network to pay condolences to the family. “In total shock. Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. We will miss him so much. My deepest compassion to his wife, the band, family and friends. I used to meet him on the train when I went to Devon many years ago. He he was an excellent drummer and an unparalleled man,” he published.

Lulu Santos also made a post in honor of Watts. “Charlie is fine tonight,” he wrote, quoting Chuck Berry’s classic “Johnny B Goode.”