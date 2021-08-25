Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80 | Song

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 on Tuesday (24). The information was confirmed by Bernard Doherty, the musician’s agent, in a statement to the British press.

PHOTOS: remember Charlie Watts career

TRIBUTES: Ringo, Elton John and others regret

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” wrote Doherty. Watts died in a hospital, surrounded by his family. The cause of death was not revealed.

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, dies at age 80

“Charlie was a dear husband, father and grandfather and, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends be respected at this difficult time,” he said. Doherty.

With Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts was among the oldest members of the Stones. The band has gone through some lineup changes over the years since 1962, when it was created.

2 of 4 Rolling Stones members Charlie Watts, Ron Wood, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger appear at the premiere party for the movie “Let’s Spend the Night Together” in New York on January 18, 1983 — Photo: AP Photo /Carlos Rene Perez, File Rolling Stones members Charlie Watts, Ron Wood, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger appear at the premiere party for the movie “Let’s Spend the Night Together” in New York on January 18, 1983 — Photo: AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez, File

Charles Robert Watts was born on July 2, 1941 in London. A jazz fan, he tried playing the banjo before dedicating himself to drums.

Watts turned the banjo he had into a percussive instrument, before he got a drum kit, given as a gift by his father. He learned to play by trying to imitate the sound of jazz musicians.

Before becoming a professional musician, he worked in an advertising agency, at the same time that he played in several amateur jazz bands.

He joined the Stones in January 1963, but without much faith: I’ve already said that when rehearsals started, I figured it wouldn’t last more than a month.

3 of 4 Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood pose upon arrival at Havana, Cuba airport, March 2016 — Photo: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood pose upon arrival at Havana, Cuba airport in March 2016 — Photo: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa File

The Rolling Stones became the biggest rock band still in activity. The group led the “British Invasion” alongside the Beatles.

Unlike his bandmates, the drummer gave few interviews and didn’t like the spotlight. He had a precise style of playing, and a discreet way of dealing with fame.

“Playing the drums was the only thing that interested me. The rest makes me feel ashamed”, he summarized in an interview 20 years ago.

He married Shirley Ann Shepard in 1964. Together they had a daughter, Seraphina, in 1968, mother to Charlotte. The musician also continued playing in other jazz groups, without the same exposure as the Stones.

4 out of 4 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on the second day of the English festival — Photo: Andrew Cowie / AFP Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on the second day of the English festival — Photo: Andrew Cowie / AFP

Charlie underwent a surgical procedure recently. At the time, without detailing the reason for the surgery, its representative informed that it was “completely successful”, but that the musician would be left out of the band’s tour, scheduled to start on September 26th.

“With rehearsals starting in a few weeks, this is very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say that no one anticipated this,” Watts said in the August announcement.

“For the first time, my rhythm has been a little weird. I’ve been working hard to be completely fine, but today I must accept the experts’ advice that this takes a little longer,” lamented the musician, who also said he didn’t want his recovery. delay the tour.

“After all the heartache caused by Covid, I really don’t want to disappoint the Stones fans who are already getting their tickets with yet another postponement or cancellation announcement. So I asked my good friend Steve Jordan to replace me.”

In 2004, Watts underwent cancer treatment. At the time, Jordan also took over as drummer at the shows.

Graduated in graphic arts, Watts began his career in music playing drums in R&B clubs in London. It was there that he met his bandmates Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Below, remember the Rolling Stones in Brazil in 2016: