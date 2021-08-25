Russian actress found dead at home

Alexandra Djavi, 24 years old, was found dead inside her apartment in India last week. The circumstances surrounding the death of the Russian actress and model, known for acting in ‘Kanchana 3’, were not revealed.

According to the release of the British newspaper The Sun, this Monday (23), Indian police are awaiting permission from the Russian Consulate to perform an autopsy on the actress’s body. The police began the investigation into the death and, so far, the main hypothesis is that she took her own life.

“When her ex-boyfriend arrived at the house, he found the front door closed from the inside, and no response from the deceased,” an employee of the building where the actress lived told local newspaper Time of India. The tabloid published that she suffered from depression and the situation worsened with the end of the relationship.

The police are going to interrogate Djavi’s ex-boyfriend, who at first was not in the house at the time of death. It is noteworthy that in 2019, the model filed a complaint of sexual harassment against a photographer in the region who was arrested at the time. He is also expected to be questioned in the investigation. “I was informed that the woman was harassed and blackmailed by someone in Chennai,” said Vikram Varma, representative of the Russian Consulate.

