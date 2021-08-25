Samsung Pay: Check which phones are compatible with the payments app

If you are new to Samsung Pay, it is a payment service included in several Samsung devices, which allows you to use your credit card quickly through NFC technology. For this, obviously, the cell phone needs to have this sensor. So, check now which South Korean smartphones are compatible with this app.

It is interesting to mention that only versions of devices with NFC are compatible with Samsung Pay, but one of the smartphones listed by Samsung on its website has not yet been made official: the Galaxy M22, which has appeared in several leaks and has even been approved by Anatel .

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic should also be compatible with Samsung Pay in Brazil, but for now they are only on pre-sale in the country. So they don’t join the list of currently supported devices.