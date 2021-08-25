Samsung Pay: Check which phones are compatible with the payments app

If you are new to Samsung Pay, it is a payment service included in several Samsung devices, which allows you to use your credit card quickly through NFC technology. For this, obviously, the cell phone needs to have this sensor. So, check now which South Korean smartphones are compatible with this app.
It is interesting to mention that only versions of devices with NFC are compatible with Samsung Pay, but one of the smartphones listed by Samsung on its website has not yet been made official: the Galaxy M22, which has appeared in several leaks and has even been approved by Anatel .
It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic should also be compatible with Samsung Pay in Brazil, but for now they are only on pre-sale in the country. So they don’t join the list of currently supported devices.
Finally, if you don’t use Samsung Pay yet, just open the app that comes pre-installed on all compatible Samsung phones or download it from the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store. With it, you still earn points on Samsung Rewards that can be redeemed for discounts and even products at the official South Korean store.
In addition, some countries already allow Samsung Pay to be used to store information about vaccination against Covid-19, as a kind of digital vaccination card.
(Updated on August 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM)