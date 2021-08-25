Samsung Unveils 512GB DDR5 RAM Specifications

Samsung released this Monday (23/08) new details of the industry’s first 512GB DDR5-7200 RAM memory module. Compared to DDR4 models, the component is 40% higher, in addition to having a lower power consumption of only 1.1V.

According to Samsung, the new DDR5-7200 memory uses eight layers of functions on each chip based on 8-Hi TSV (Through-Silicon-Vias) technology. The dimensions of each of these layers is only 1.0 mm and each memory stick will feature 20 chips in the composition. The manufacturer also highlighted that the new combs use TSVs interconnect technology that reduces errors and optimizes chip cooling, forcing airflow down the component.

512GB DDR5 comb should be 40% larger than DDR4 models. Disclosure: Samsung

In addition to the energy gain, Samsung explains that the new DDR5 RAM memory can reach speeds of up to 7.2 Gbps, which guarantees an efficiency 18% higher than the speed of DDR4 memories.

Technology will be used in servers

Also according to Samsung, for now, the new DDR5-7200 RAM sticks will not be aimed at common users. The technology is used in the composition of business servers that need devices with a higher and faster response rate. The manufacturer expects the 512GB RAM limit to be just the beginning of the new technology and expects to deliver 1TB-capacity sticks starting in 2023.

