Santos and Athletico-PR open the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at Arena da Baixada

The quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil start this Wednesday. For the one-way match, Athletico-PR and Santos face off at 7 pm (GMT) at the Arena da Baixada. In addition to trying to start ahead for a place in the semifinals of the national tournament, the two teams are looking to rediscover the path of victories.

With just one win in their last six games, Santos have not won in three matches. Coach Fernando Diniz’s team comes from two draws for the Brazilian Championship (with Fortaleza and Internacional) and a loss to Libertad in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, which ended up eliminating Peixe.

For the duel at the Arena da Baixada, Diniz lands a series of embezzlements. Marinho and Kaiky are injured, both with thigh problems. Camacho, Moraes and Danilo Boza will be low for having played in the Copa do Brasil for other teams. While the first defended Corinthians, the last two entered the field for Mirassol.

The new Santos reinforcements will also be left out of the clash against the Hurricane. Augusto Galván and Diego Tardelli have already had their names registered with the IDB, but they were not listed. Léo Baptistão, on the other hand, has not yet been regularized.

Santos related to the #CAPxSAN of the Brazil Cup! pic.twitter.com/vmRr9IXaqt — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

Athletico-PR, in turn, won only one of the last seven commitments. In all, there were five defeats, one draw and one victory, in addition to 11 goals conceded and seven scored. Last Sunday, António Oliveira’s team was defeated 1-0 by Corinthians, at Arena da Baixada.

For the match, Hurricane will not be able to count on striker Bissoli, who has already defended Cruzeiro in the tournament. On the other hand, recent hires Lucas Fasson and Pedro Rocha were listed for the first time.

To reach the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Santos eliminated Cianorte and Juazeirense, adding three wins and one defeat. Athletico left Avaí and Atlético-GO along the way, with two wins and two draws.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR X SANTOS

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date: August 25, 2021, Wednesday

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (Fifa-RJ)

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian and Terans; Nikão, Carlos Eduardo and Renato Kayzer.

Technician: António Oliveira.

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Fernando Diniz.