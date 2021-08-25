Santos closes with Uruguayan defender Emiliano Velázquez

On Tuesday (24), Santos closed the hiring of 27-year-old defender Emiliano Velázquez. He arrives in Brazil on Friday (27), when he will undergo medical exams, will sign the contract and will be announced. The information was investigated by Ricardo Martins, commentator at TNT Sports.

Want to watch the Brasileirão 2021 games for only 13.90/month? Click here!

The Uruguayan had been without a club since late June, when his tie with Spain’s Rayo Vallecano ended and was not renewed. He was one of the highlights of the team in the Spanish second division, in which Rayo ended up being promoted to LaLiga.

According to the calculation of the TNT Sports, Velázquez will sign a contract with Santos until June 2022, earning $35,000 a month (BRL 186 thousand, at current prices). He agreed to fit into the salary cap at Peixe, even with proposals from abroad.

The defender will be the fourth reinforcement of Santos in this mid-year window. Before him, midfielder Augusto and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão arrived. The team coached by Fernando Diniz occupies 11th place in the Brazilian Championship and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, where it faces Athletico Paranaense, on this fourth (25th).