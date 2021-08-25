Santos lineup: Marinho continues in treatment and doesn’t face Athletico | saints

Santos held their last training session on Tuesday before traveling to Curitiba, where they will face Athletico, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be played this Wednesday, at 7pm, at Arena da Baixada.

Coach Fernando Diniz will not be able to play with Marinho, who did not participate in this morning’s activity. The attacker is still treating a bruise on his left thigh and was out of the list of related.

With the embezzlement confirmed, it will be the eighth game followed by Peixe sem Marinho. The last time the athlete was on the field was against Juazeirense, also for the Copa do Brasil, on July 29th.

1 of 2 Vinícius Zanocelo and Fernando Diniz during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Vinícius Zanocelo and Fernando Diniz during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In addition to Marinho, Danilo Boza, Moraes and Camacho are also out. The first two competed in the competition for Mirassol, while the defensive midfielder played for Corinthians.

The probable Santos to face the Athletico: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Vinícius Balieiro (Marcos Leonardo), Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Lucas Braga and Marcos Guilherme.

Recovered from an injury to his right thigh, Vinicius Zanocelo participated in the training session along with substitutes on field 2 of CT Rei Pelé, but was also left out of the squad.

Newly hired Léo Baptistão, Augusto Galván and Diego Tardelli also participated in this Tuesday’s activity, in addition to defensive midfielder Jobson, who is still seeking to improve his fitness after a serious injury to his right knee.

+ Click here and learn all about Santos