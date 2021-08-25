São Paulo elite school with a monthly fee of R$ 5,000 dismisses employee and delays salary – 08/24/2021 – Education

Less than a year after being bought in a multi-million dollar deal by an investment company, the Palmares school in Pinheiros, in the west of São Paulo, is laying off employees and has already delayed teachers’ salaries for two months.

The board of the school announced that it is facing financial problems due to the pandemic and “natural difficulties in implementing a new management”. Among the parents of students, there is the fear that the layoffs will impact the quality of education and some are even looking for other units to enroll their children.

The school, with monthly fees of around R$5,000, was once one of the most traditional in the city of São Paulo. With a conservative education, the unit was one of the most outstanding in the city in the 1990s and 2000s for having one of the highest student approval rates in the main public universities in the country.

In recent years, however, the college has begun to face financial problems and a drop in student numbers. Difficulties began to arise after one of its founders, the educator Zilda Zerbini Toscano, retired and left the administration to her son.

To avoid losing students, there was an attempt to modernize the pedagogical project and even the construction of new school spaces. Even so, the school that had a thousand students today has around 450 enrolled.

In November of last year, the family decided to sell the school to LIT Capital Group. The investment company, which until then had no operation in the area, decided to enter the education market in São Paulo with the acquisition of Palmares and the Equilíbrio school.

At the time, the group stated that it would invest R$ 150 million in the two units in the first year — the amount included both the expense with the purchase and new investments that would be made. LIT Capital also announced that it planned new acquisitions in the education area.

The purchase of the school gave encouragement to employees and students’ parents, with the expectation of new investments in the unit. But in May of this year, teachers were late in paying their salaries and discovered that the administration had failed to pay the health plan. The delay in wages occurred again in August.

Last week, the direction summoned employees from the administrative part and proposed to fire them to rehire them as a legal entity and with a salary lower than what they received. About 30 did not accept the proposal and were fired.

An employee, who had been working at the school for a few years, said that the proposal reduced her salary by 30%. She said she did not accept it because she felt disrespected, but also because she was afraid of being laid off or even not being paid because she had a less secure employment contract.

She and the other fired colleagues intend to file a class action against the school, as the board has not paid the severance pay. Sinpro (São Paulo Teachers Union) also filed a complaint with the Public Ministry of Labor for the delay in payments.

In note to sheet, the school board said that, due to the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, there were “some delays and the reorganization of the school’s operating costs”.

He also informed that he must complete the payment of salaries for the month of July, which should have been made on August 5th, by Friday (27). “The new management has already made a commitment to its employees that this unfortunate fact will no longer be repeated.”

About the layoffs, he said that they were necessary and will be conducted “strictly within the legal requirements.”