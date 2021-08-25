São Paulo lineup: Crespo rehearses team for duel against Fortaleza, for Copa do Brasil | São Paulo

São Paulo rehearsed this Tuesday afternoon, in training held at the Barra Funda CT, the team that receives this Wednesday, from 9:30 pm (GMT), Fortaleza, in Morumbi, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil Cup.

Hernán Crespo and the technical committee commanded a training divided into a technical and a tactical part. Defender Arboleda, injured, remains embezzled and is out of the match this midweek.

1 of 3 Crespo training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Curly in training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

A possible São Paulo for the confrontation against Fortaleza has James Volpi; Daniel Alves, Bruno Alves (Reinaldo), Miranda and Léo; Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni and Pablo.

The team still has one last activity before the opening of the match against Fortaleza. Crespo leads a new job this Wednesday morning, in order to make final adjustments before the duel.

2 of 3 Luciano regularly participated in training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Luciano usually participated in training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

The duel marks the reunion between Hernán Crespo and Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The Argentines faced off on July 17, when Fortaleza came to Morumbi and won 1-0 against São Paulo, by the Brasileirão.

The confrontation is worth a spot in the semifinals, a stage achieved by São Paulo last season – the team was eliminated by Grêmio.

Passersby also ensure a bonus of R$7.3 million as a prize for classification.