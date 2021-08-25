‘São Paulo receives per month what we earn in a year’

São Paulo and strength begin this Wednesday (25), at 9:30 pm (GMT), the dispute for a place in the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup. It’s the chance of a “rematch” for Pici’s Tricolor, which was eliminated by rivals in last year’s competition and now tries to pay back and show that the good season is not a fluke.

Third place of the Brazilian championship, Fortaleza will try to pass the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil for the first time in history, which would be further proof that it is possible to “peat” the country’s giants even if the financial situation says otherwise.

“What we earn per year, they (São Paulo) receive per month”, reveals Marcelo Paz, president of Leão, in an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, granted days before the tricolors clash.

“It’s impossible to compete financially. palm trees is agreeing on a master sponsorship renewal of R$ 80 million and which could reach R$ 120 million. Our master is R$ 2 million a year. São Paulo, according to press information, has a sponsorship of R$ 24 million. That just makes us have to be even more creative and efficient. Doing more and better with less, of course, without losing financial balance,” he said.

Since the end of 2018, when it rose back to Serie A after 12 years in lower divisions, Tricolor has remained competitive even with reduced revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to financial austerity management.

The main person responsible for the decisions taken and the path taken so far is Marcelo Paz, who explained the challenge of leading one of the clubs with the greatest tradition in the Northeast in a period of limited resources.

“The pandemic hindered us a lot. Our recipes are based a lot on match day, in fan partner. We are one of the clubs in Brazil that has the most income that comes directly from the fans. Our cast was assembled at no cost. We don’t buy any athletes. All came for the end of a contract or loan”.

The work so far has paid off. Since 2018, the club has been three-time champion from Ceará, won the Northeast Cup in 2019, he returned to the elite of Brasileirão and arrived for the first time in the South American Cup, in 2020. In the words of the president, the club surpassed the goal established at the beginning of the year, but it is not time to stop.

“We have a strategic plan. Our goal was to reach the round of 16 [da Copa do Brasil], so we hit the goal. In the Brazilian Championship, our goal is to reach the South American Championship, but as we are up there, then we will keep fighting to keep up. The more we can fight within the top positions, the better. Let’s not settle down. I won’t deny that our goal was different, but we have conditions to improve and we will extend this fight as much as possible.”

Despite the disparity in numbers, Fortaleza and São Paulo have been united in recent years by Rogério Ceni. Idol of the São Paulo club, the former goalkeeper had his first great job as a coach ahead of Tricolor Ceará, when he raised four titles in two spells, between 2017 and 2020, when he left to take over Flamengo.

Even with the success of Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Marcelo Paz does not deny that Ceni has left a legacy at the club and that, from the work of the former São Paulo, Fortaleza knew how to organize itself to maintain itself even after the departure of the coach.

“Rogério left a legacy in the club. A legacy of titles, a winning mentality, organization. When we looked for a profile, we didn’t want a name, but a profile. We found Vojvoda, a guy with Rogério’s profile, who be aggressive, attack and look for three points and not just one”.

“It still has its DNA in the structural part. This mentality entered the club, we always seek to evolve in everything, in human part as well. It’s people who make the difference, not just machines and buildings. The club had the wisdom to internalize this and maintain it . We have his legacy as gratitude. If it were just his presence, as he left, we would stop investing in everything to improve. He is a very dear guy, we rooted a lot for his success,” he concluded.