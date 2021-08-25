São Paulo releases fans at the stadium for Brazil x Argentina for the qualifiers

the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the South American qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022, it will be able to count on 12 thousand fans. The derby will be played on September 5th, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The release was announced by the Department of Sports of the State of São Paulo this Tuesday (24).

According to the folder, the match will be a test event for the return of the presence of the public in the state’s stadiums and fans must follow specific protocols.

The secretariat released the news through a note. In order to be allowed to enter the stadium, fans will need to submit a negative test for COVID-19 that has been performed at most 48 hours before the match. After the game, all those present at the Neo Química Arena will be tested again, in addition to having their health status monitored for 15 days after the duel.

“The current scenario of the pandemic, with a reduction in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40% throughout the state and the advance of vaccination, allows for test events to be carried out, with control and monitoring by experts”, pointed out the folder in note.

Tite during training of the Brazilian team, at Granja Comary Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Before the confrontation with the Argentine national team, Brazil will face the Chile, in Santiago, on the 2nd. On the 9th, the duel is with the Peru, at Arena Pernambuco. All matches will be valid for the Cup qualifiers.

With 18 points won, Tite’s team is the isolated leader and has 100% success in six rounds played. Argentina is in second place with 12 points. In third place is Ecuador, with 9 and Uruguay closes the direct classification zone with 8 points.

Check out the note from the São Paulo Department of Sports:

“The State Sports Department informs that the match between Brazil and Argentina, on the 5th, will be a test event, with the participation of 12,000 fans. Only the presence of fans who present a negative test performed in up to 48 will be authorized hours before the event. After the departure, the entire audience will be tested and monitored for 15 days. The current scenario of the pandemic, with a decrease in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40% throughout the state and the advance of vaccination, allows test-events to be held, with control and follow-up by experts.”