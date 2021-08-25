São Paulo x Fortaleza, predictions from betting sites for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil last year they made the round of 16

São Paulo x Fortaleza. A tricolor duel in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. On one side the São Paulo team still shaken by the recent elimination from the Libertadores, from the other the team from Ceará which has been doing a good Brazilian championship. These two clubs will measure forces in a round-trip duel that starts this Wednesday (25th), at 9:30 pm at Morumbi.

On betting sites like Betfair, São Paulo takes a favoritism. Nthe last time the two teams faced each other in the Copa do Brasil there were two draws. It was in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil last year, first a 3-3 tie at Castelão, then the result was 1-1 at Morumbi and the home team’s victory on penalties by 10-9.

the coach’s team Hernan Crespo was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores last week by Palmeiras, is doing a Brazilian championship for recovery, is in 12th place, with 21 points. The path in the Copa do Brasil had Vasco in the round of 16, with victories in Morumbi and São Januário.

Fortaleza is doing very well in Brasileirão, surprising even the most traditional clubs. The tricolor Ceará is the third placed with 32 points, nine wins, five draws and three defeats. In the Brazil Cup, Leão do Pici passed through Ceará in the third phase and successfully faced the duel against the CRB in the round of 16.

São Paulo vs. Fortaleza: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Sao Paulo win is at odds of @1.0 on betting sites like Betfair. A Fortaleza triumph is with odds of @4.4. A tie is always an alternative for bettors and has odds of @3.2.